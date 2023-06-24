Home States Odisha

Submit details on mechanism to identify fake docs: Odisha HC to govt

The bench further directed to file an additional affidavit before the matter is listed again on August 3.

Published: 24th June 2023 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a significant order, the Orissa High Court has directed the state government to inform whether there was any surveillance mechanism to detect fake doctors and curb the menace of quackery.

If there was no such mechanism, what steps the authorities were contemplating to take to find out the fake doctors practising in different parts of the state and what measures are proposed to be taken against the establishments run or collaborated by them, the court asked the government to specify in the affidavit.

The court was taking stock of the progress the state government had made to ascertain the exact number of allopathic doctors in the state who were practising without having valid qualifications as part of the adjudication of a PIL on Thursday.  The Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) filed the petition in 2019.  

The division bench of Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho issued the direction on Thursday after amicus curiae Gautam Misra sought direction to the State government to file an affidavit as regards the status of implementation of the steps, assured to be taken by the authorities. The bench further directed to file an additional affidavit before the matter is listed again on August 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp