10 poachers held for shooting forester in Odisha dead

Two country-made rifles, a bamboo stick, two bows and three arrows, two axes besides other items were seized from their possession during raids in different locations.

Published: 25th June 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj district police arrested as many as 10 persons of a gang of armed poachers on Saturday on the charge of gunning down forester Mathi Hansdah (40) in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR). The incident took place on the intervening night of June 16 and June 17 near Gamuchha Jharan under Upper Barhakamunda range in STR South Division.

Two country-made rifles, a bamboo stick, two bows and three arrows, two axes besides other items were seized from their possession during raids in different locations. Speaking to the media, Mayurbhanj SP B Gangadhar said following information received by IIC Ranju Hasini Kulu of Thakurmunda police station, a special team was formed comprising nine police officers who conducted raids in various locations of Thakurmunda area. “Several search operations were conducted based on intelligence reports and technical inputs from the cyber cell which led to the arrest of the poachers,” the SP added.   

The investigation revealed that when the forest patrolling team saw the group of poachers near Gamuchha Jharan beat house, it asked the poachers to surrender but they did not. When the forest team tried to take away the weapons from the poachers,  they opened fire killing Mathai on the spot, the SP stated.All the ten have been arrested and weapons besides incriminating articles seized from their possession. A case was registered under section 302, 353, 332, 333, 307, 120(B) and 34 IPC along with sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act.

