Adarsha Vidyalayas will turn into centres of excellence soon, says CM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday hoped that the constant efforts of teachers, parents, school management and local community would transform Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) into centres of excellence (CoEs) in the coming days.

In a special function organised at Lok Seva Bhavan convention centre here, Naveen inaugurated 13 academic and 28 hostel buildings and laid foundation for 276 hostels of OAV Sangathan. “The magnificent infrastructure will pave the way for development of quality education eco-system for students,” he said.

Highlighting the objective of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV), the CM said, it was established with the idea to reach out and provide quality education in English medium to each deserving child preferably from rural area and to make OAV a role model for the country.

“Since its inception, OAVs have been made operational in all 314 blocks of the state and one iconic OAV at Bhubaneswar to provide quality education to meritorious students. Imparting quality education to students had been my government’s priority all along. Our Vidyalayas are experiencing transformational changes under the 5T initiative,” he said.

The chief minister congratulated all new entrants, who were selected through the OAV entrance test. He also felicitated meritorious students of CBSE Class 10 and 12 including those qualified in NEET, JEE Advanced and other national level competitions.

Naveen hoped the constant efforts of teachers, parents, school management and local community would transform OAVs to centres of excellence.

