Mayurbhanj, Phulbani locals of Odisha in panic as jumbo herds go on rampage

The family of the woman was provided 10 percent compensation by the department pending inquiry.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/BERHAMPUR: Two herds of 16 elephants have created panic among residents of Betnoti range under Baripada forest division in Mayurbhanj district. While one of the tuskers killed a woman, the others have been damaging crops.

The 70-year-old woman Chamai Ram, wife of Mantri Ram of Patharachhatia village under Baincha GP within the range, was sleeping on the terrace of her house when an elephant killed her. The family of the woman was provided 10 percent compensation by the department pending inquiry. One of the herds is suspected to have come from neighbouring Jharkhand to Betnoti range by crossing Odisha-West Bengal border.   

Betnoti range officer Ghanashyam Singh said this paper that a group of 11 elephants from Jharkhand and five from Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) were roaming within the range. They have damaged orchards, rice, paddy, mahua flower stock and vegetable crops on the fields besides killing a woman. The residents are living in constant fear.

Since the Odisha non-gazetted forest employees are on symbolic protest demanding safety measures and other government benefits, the range officer of Betnoti took assistance of Gaja Sathis to keep watch on the movement of the herds. “As forest staff did not come to duty, I rushed to spot and conducted patrolling with the help of Gaja Sathis. Fuel for vehicles and torch lights have been provided to help them on duty,” said Singh.

While the STR elephant herd is presently roaming in Gondigadha forest, the other one is sighted near Badampur forest, he informed.  At least two teams of Gaja Sathis are keeping watch on the movement of the herds. “Villagers have been asked not to stock mahua flower at home and alerted to not venture out at night for their safety,” Singh added.

In Kandhamal, despite efforts by the forest personnel, the elephant herd of 17 continued to create havoc in Kurmungia village. The elephants   that entered the vforest nearby on June 13, ate the stored paddy, peanuts besides damaging mango and banana plantations.

After complaints, forest officials guarded the herd and did not allow it to enter the localities. However on Friday night, it managed to get into the nearby localities and destroyed the orchards in Bileimaha and Kurmingia.

The herd also damaged the Anganwadi centre and some houses. On the wee hours on Saturday, it entered Dugudi, Pidikamaha village near G.Udayagiri town. However, due to alertness of the residents, the elephants could not cause much damage.

