Singhadwara police seeks Shree Jagannath  temple administration's help on Utsav app

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Lions Gate police at Puri on Saturday wrote to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) seeking its report on the genuineness of an online platform Utsav which claims to facilitate online pujas at the shrine and home delivery of ‘Mahaprasad’.

A complaint against Utsav was filed at the Singhadwara police station on Friday. Police in a letter to SJTA sought to know if the digital platform is authentic or if it has duped devotees of lakhs of rupees with false claims of facilitating online pujas at the Srimandir. If found true, a case will be registered against the Kolkata-based firm that runs the platform (both web and mobile app).

The platform had advertised booking for daily and special pujas at the Srimandir including the Atika Bandha (crown tying ritual) which is not being held in the temple. For the Atika Bandha, it charged more than Rs 10,000 and also claimed to be sending ‘special Mahaprasad’ and dry prasad like khaja, gaja and sweets delivered at the houses of devotees who booked the puja. Servitors of the temple had also warned devotees of such websites and mobile apps.

BHUBANESWAR: The Lions Gate police at Puri on Saturday wrote to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) seeking its report on the genuineness of an online platform Utsav which claims to facilitate online pujas at the shrine and home delivery of ‘Mahaprasad’. A complaint against Utsav was filed at the Singhadwara police station on Friday. Police in a letter to SJTA sought to know if the digital platform is authentic or if it has duped devotees of lakhs of rupees with false claims of facilitating online pujas at the Srimandir. If found true, a case will be registered against the Kolkata-based firm that runs the platform (both web and mobile app). The platform had advertised booking for daily and special pujas at the Srimandir including the Atika Bandha (crown tying ritual) which is not being held in the temple. For the Atika Bandha, it charged more than Rs 10,000 and also claimed to be sending ‘special Mahaprasad’ and dry prasad like khaja, gaja and sweets delivered at the houses of devotees who booked the puja. Servitors of the temple had also warned devotees of such websites and mobile apps.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });