Use tech solutions to fight disasters: CM Naveen Patnaik 

BHUBANESWAR: As the monsoon period up to October is considered crucial for calamities like flood and cyclone, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday asked all departments and district administrations to review disaster preparedness at all levels and ensure that everything is put in place to meet any exigency.

Chairing the state-level natural calamity committee meeting here, he stressed on use of technology-based solutions like mobile and web-based app Satark as a single window platform to disseminate realtime location-based information on all disasters to citizens to save precious lives.

The chief minister directed disaster management officials to make control rooms in districts and departments functional round the clock. Food Supplies and Fisheries departments have been asked to store sufficient quantities of food materials and fodder in vulnerable and inaccessible areas.

“We should remain prepared for any other kind of exigencies. ODRAF units and fire services teams should remain alert for immediate response at any place, any time. Adequate measures in respect of early warning systems, rescue and relief operations, supply of drinking water, health and veterinary services must be put in place,” Naveen said.

Odisha has emerged as a pioneering state in disaster management and risk reduction for its policy that focuses on ‘every life is precious’. The state is prone to multiple and recurring disasters, especially floods and cyclones. Last year, 24 of the 30 districts were affected by floods and heavy rain. “We managed it successfully. Odisha was awarded the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Award for 2023 by the Central government for exemplary preparedness and management of disasters,” he said.

Stating that the tragic train accident at Bahanaga is still vivid in memory, the CM said, the state responded quickly, rescued the trapped passengers and shifted injured persons to hospitals through a green corridor mobilising hundreds of doctors and paramedics thereby saving thousands of lives.

“There should be collaborative efforts to win over situations like this. In the disaster prone districts, collectors will have to give special attention to vulnerable people like pregnant women, physically and mentally challenged and the elderly during rescue and relief operations. There should be immediate clearance of relief lines, restoration of lifeline infrastructure and livelihoods in the aftermath of disasters,” he added.

