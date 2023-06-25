Home States Odisha

Use tech solutions to fight disasters: CM Naveen Patnaik 

The chief minister directed disaster management officials to make control rooms in districts and departments functional round the clock.

Published: 25th June 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik chairing the state level natural calamity committee meeting on Saturday | Express

CM Naveen Patnaik chairing the state level natural calamity committee meeting on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the monsoon period up to October is considered crucial for calamities like flood and cyclone, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday asked all departments and district administrations to review disaster preparedness at all levels and ensure that everything is put in place to meet any exigency.

Chairing the state-level natural calamity committee meeting here, he stressed on use of technology-based solutions like mobile and web-based app Satark as a single window platform to disseminate realtime location-based information on all disasters to citizens to save precious lives.

The chief minister directed disaster management officials to make control rooms in districts and departments functional round the clock. Food Supplies and Fisheries departments have been asked to store sufficient quantities of food materials and fodder in vulnerable and inaccessible areas.

“We should remain prepared for any other kind of exigencies. ODRAF units and fire services teams should remain alert for immediate response at any place, any time. Adequate measures in respect of early warning systems, rescue and relief operations, supply of drinking water, health and veterinary services must be put in place,” Naveen said.  

Odisha has emerged as a pioneering state in disaster management and risk reduction for its policy that focuses on ‘every life is precious’. The state is prone to multiple and recurring disasters, especially floods and cyclones. Last year, 24 of the 30 districts were affected by floods and heavy rain. “We managed it successfully. Odisha was awarded the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Award for 2023 by the Central government for exemplary preparedness and management of disasters,” he said.

Stating that the tragic train accident at Bahanaga is still vivid in memory, the CM said, the state responded quickly, rescued the trapped passengers and shifted injured persons to hospitals through a green corridor mobilising hundreds of doctors and paramedics thereby saving thousands of lives.

“There should be collaborative efforts to win over situations like this. In the disaster prone districts, collectors will have to give special attention to vulnerable people like pregnant women, physically and mentally challenged and the elderly during rescue and relief operations. There should be immediate clearance of relief lines, restoration of lifeline infrastructure and livelihoods in the aftermath of disasters,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monsoon Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp