12 members of marriage party killed in bus collision in Odisha

Express News Service By

BERHAMPUR: In a tragic mishap, 12 persons were killed and many were critically injured when two buses collided head-on at Moulabhanja Chhak in Ganjam district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The mishap took place when a private minibus carrying the bride's party dashed to another bus coming from the opposite direction at about 1 am. While seven passengers died on the spot, five others died while undergoing treatment.

The deceased included four women and two kids. They are Sitaram Pradhan (60), Sanjay Medini Ray (50), Tripati Pradhan, Ayush Dakua and Sangita Dakua (25), Sugyani Pradhan (27), Sibani Pradhan (27), Litu Nayak (40), Debanshu Pradhan (2), Alok Pradhan (14) and Suvendu Pradhan (32) and all belong to Khandadeuli village under Patapur police limits. Eleven of the 12 deceased are relatives of former Rajya Sabha member Renubala Pradhan.

Sources said 25 persons of the bride's party were returning from Berhampur to Khandadeuli in Digapahandi block in the minibus after attending the reception feast. They all were asleep when the mishap occurred.

The private bus collided with a bus from Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), which was on its way to Bhubaneswar and overturned. Several passengers got trapped under the bus and succumbed to injuries before they could be rescued, said an eyewitness.

Informed police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot shifted the injured persons to MKCG medical college and hospital at Berhampur. The condition of five injured persons is stated to be critical.

Collector Dibyajyoti Parida, SP Dr Sarvana Vivek M and Berhampur sub-collector Ashutosh Kulkarni rushed to MKCG MCH and monitored the treatment of the injured. One critically injured passenger has been shifted to SCB medical college and hospital at Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.

"Though the exact reason behind the mishap is unclear, prima facie it appears that there was a head-on collision between the two buses. Passengers of the mini bus were killed and those of the other bus sustained minor injuries. Further investigation is on," said the SP.

As the accident news spread in the morning, irate locals staged road blockades at two places on the road demanding adequate compensation. They were pacified after some administrative officials held discussion with them and assured compensation.

Expressing grief over the tragic accident, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased and Rs 30,000 for each injured person. He ordered free treatment for those injured in the mishap.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have expressed deep grief over the accident and wished speedy recovery of the injured persons.

The Prime Minister announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for each of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for injured persons from the PM relief fund.

Anguished by the tragic road accident in Digapahandi (Odisha) that claimed precious lives. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with their family members. May the Almighty give them the strength to bear this. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.



ଓଡ଼ିଶାର… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 26, 2023

"Anguished by the tragic road accident in Digapahandi (Odisha) that claimed precious lives. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with their family members. May the Almighty give them the strength to bear this. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured" tweeted Shah.

BERHAMPUR: In a tragic mishap, 12 persons were killed and many were critically injured when two buses collided head-on at Moulabhanja Chhak in Ganjam district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The mishap took place when a private minibus carrying the bride's party dashed to another bus coming from the opposite direction at about 1 am. While seven passengers died on the spot, five others died while undergoing treatment. The deceased included four women and two kids. They are Sitaram Pradhan (60), Sanjay Medini Ray (50), Tripati Pradhan, Ayush Dakua and Sangita Dakua (25), Sugyani Pradhan (27), Sibani Pradhan (27), Litu Nayak (40), Debanshu Pradhan (2), Alok Pradhan (14) and Suvendu Pradhan (32) and all belong to Khandadeuli village under Patapur police limits. Eleven of the 12 deceased are relatives of former Rajya Sabha member Renubala Pradhan.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said 25 persons of the bride's party were returning from Berhampur to Khandadeuli in Digapahandi block in the minibus after attending the reception feast. They all were asleep when the mishap occurred. The private bus collided with a bus from Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), which was on its way to Bhubaneswar and overturned. Several passengers got trapped under the bus and succumbed to injuries before they could be rescued, said an eyewitness. Informed police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot shifted the injured persons to MKCG medical college and hospital at Berhampur. The condition of five injured persons is stated to be critical. Collector Dibyajyoti Parida, SP Dr Sarvana Vivek M and Berhampur sub-collector Ashutosh Kulkarni rushed to MKCG MCH and monitored the treatment of the injured. One critically injured passenger has been shifted to SCB medical college and hospital at Cuttack after his condition deteriorated. "Though the exact reason behind the mishap is unclear, prima facie it appears that there was a head-on collision between the two buses. Passengers of the mini bus were killed and those of the other bus sustained minor injuries. Further investigation is on," said the SP. As the accident news spread in the morning, irate locals staged road blockades at two places on the road demanding adequate compensation. They were pacified after some administrative officials held discussion with them and assured compensation. Expressing grief over the tragic accident, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased and Rs 30,000 for each injured person. He ordered free treatment for those injured in the mishap. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have expressed deep grief over the accident and wished speedy recovery of the injured persons. The Prime Minister announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for each of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for injured persons from the PM relief fund. Anguished by the tragic road accident in Digapahandi (Odisha) that claimed precious lives. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with their family members. May the Almighty give them the strength to bear this. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. ଓଡ଼ିଶାର… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 26, 2023 "Anguished by the tragic road accident in Digapahandi (Odisha) that claimed precious lives. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with their family members. May the Almighty give them the strength to bear this. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured" tweeted Shah.