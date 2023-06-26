BJP seeks CBI probe into closure of Badamba Sugar Mill, warns of stir

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The closure of Badamba Sugar Mill and a notice served by a bank for its attachment has heated up the political atmosphere in Cuttack with the local unit of BJP demanding a CBI probe into the incident. The party asked how the bank had sanctioned a loan to its mortgager even as a cheating case filed against him was sub-judice.

Addressing media persons here, state BJP executive member Bijay Kumar Dalabehera and Badamaba BJP Mandal president Saroj Kumar Beura questioned the silence of the state government on the matter. The saffron party also threatened to stage a mass dharna if no steps are taken to protect and revive the Badamba Sugar Mill within seven days.

The then prime minister India Indira Gandhi and chief minister JB Patnaik had laid the foundation of the mill at Sunapal in Badamba block in 1984. A sum of Rs 8.13 crore was collected from 4,881 farmers of Badamba and Narasighpur blocks to set up the Badamba Cooperative Sugar Mill.

The state government in 1991, handed over the mill to Tamil Nadu-based Shakti Sugar Limited which successfully managed it for 14 years and during that period, the financial condition of the region’s farmers improved.

But, as the lease agreement of Shakti Sugar expired in 2004, the mill was taken over by the Cooperation department for a few days. Later, the state government handed over the mill to Laxmipati Balaji and Distilleries Pvt Ltd at the throwaway price on sale and purchase agreement in 2005.

The distillery availed a huge amount of loan from Union Bank of India, Nariman Point, Mumbai by pledging assets of the mill, the BJP leaders alleged. Recently, the bank issued an attachment notice after Laxmipati Balaji and Distilleries Pvt Ltd failed to pay Rs 369 crore including the loan amount and interest raising concerns among locals that the mill is likely to be auctioned.

“We cannot find the reason as how the bank sanctioned loan to Laxmipati Balaji and Distilleries Pvt Ltd which had violated agreement norms and against whom a cheating case (cheque bounce) is sub-judice. The company is suspected to have availed the loan fraudulently,” said Dalabehera while demanding a CBI probe into the loan fraud.

