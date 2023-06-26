Home States Odisha

Brain dead man in Odisha gives life to four in 3 states

The liver was successfully transplanted in a patient at a corporate hospital in New Delhi.

Published: 26th June 2023

Surgery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an exemplary display of courage and generosity, the wife of a brain-dead man donated five of his vital organs to save four lives across three states on Sunday. A team of 20 doctors retrieved the organs at Bhubaneswar-based SUM Ultimate Medicare in four hours and transported the organs to three hospitals at Cuttack, Kolkata and Delhi for successful cadaveric transplantation.

With head injury Prosenjit Mohanty (43), a resident of the city, was rushed to the hospital on June 21. He could not be saved despite decompressive craniotomy, a critical surgery, and was declared brain dead on June 23 evening.

Prosenjit, a sales professional with a private company here, was initially admitted to Capital Hospital after he fell down from the staircase of his house on June 16. He was, however, discharged after a couple of days of treatment. However, his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to SUM Ultimate.

“His condition did not improve despite the surgery and subsequently was declared brain dead. As my husband had wished to donate his organs after death, we gathered courage and decided to donate all his transplantable organs,” said the deceased’s wife Mrudumanjari Mohapatra.  

After Mrudumanjari expressed her willingness, the hospital authorities began the process for obtaining administrative approvals for retrieving the organs and cadaveric transplantation. Accordingly, the state, regional and national-level organ and tissue transplant organisations were informed. 

Following the approvals, a team of doctors retrieved his two kidneys, lungs and liver. Other organs like cornea, skin and heart could not be harvested as recipients for the same were not immediately available.  

While the kidneys were transplanted in two patients in Odisha, the lungs were transported to a private hospital in Kolkata where a 16-year-old patient, on ECMO support due to paraquat poisoning, received the organs. The liver was successfully transplanted in a patient at a corporate hospital in New Delhi. Of the two kidneys, one was transplanted in a patient at SUM Ultimate and another at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, based on the severity of their positions on the waiting list.

CEO of SUM Ultimate Dr Swetapadma Dash said the skilled medical teams successfully retrieved the organs, starting with the lungs, followed by the liver, and then the kidneys. 

“The entire retrieval process took around four hours. The local administration created a green corridor for smooth and hassle-free transportation of the organs to Cuttack, Kolkata and Delhi. All four patients, who received the organs, are recuperating,” she said.

Amid the loss of her husband’s precious life, the bravery and magnanimity displayed by Mrudumanjari is truly inspirational. “We tried our best to save his life, but he did not survive. We can now console ourselves that four persons could get a second chance in life with his organs. My husband is alive as long as they are,” said the mother of two. Meanwhile, the hospital authorities have offered a job to Mrudumanjari, a graduate, for her noble act.

