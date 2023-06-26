Candidates in Odisha flag discrepancy in OTET admit cards

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Candidates appearing the second Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET)-2022 examination, to be conducted by Board of Secondary Education on July 1, have flagged several irregularities in admit cards issued to them.

The candidates have brought to fore the flaws in their admit cards in tweets to the chief minister, School and Mass Education department, BSE and the Mo Sarkar handle of the state government. A candidate Sinarani Nayak said, “As mentioned in my admit card, I shall have to appear my paper-1 in Odia at Kunja Bihari Jew High School at Chauliaganj in the first sitting from 8 am to 10.30am and paper-2 in the same language at Nayagarh Autonomous College from 12 noon to 2.30 pm. How will I be able to appear both the papers in different district(s) on the same day,” she questioned.

Another candidate Debashis Patra said the admit card issued to him mentions that paper -1 will conducted in the first sitting from 8 am to 10 am at Tulasi Women’s College in Kendrapara while paper-2 will be held in the second sitting from 12 noon to 2.30pm at Khalari Nodal High School in Angul. However, authorities of BSE ruled out any irregularities on their part and blamed it on the faulty online form fill-up process adopted by candidates.

“The candidates might have not gone through the instructions. They may not have mentioned the registration number generated after filling up form for paper-1 while filling up details for paper-2 and this resulted in allotment of two different examination centres,” said a senior official of BSE.

Of the total 30,000 candidates, around 500 to 700 have complained of the discrepancy. A control room has been opened with phone number 0671-2412059/ 2412060 to resolve the issue. Efforts are on to rectify mistakes in the admit cards.

