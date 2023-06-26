Foundation stone for Rs 280 crore Ekamra project in Odisha on June 28

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The foundation stone for the Rs 280 crore Ekamra project will be laid on June 28 in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Ahead of the foundation stone laying programme, a three-day ‘Bhumi pujan’ ceremony will be organised from Monday by Lingaraj Temple Trust Board with the help of the shrine’s servitors to highlight the cultural heritage of Ekamra Kshetra.

Announcing this, Balwant Singh, BDA vice-chairperson, and the chief coordinator of the ceremony said the ‘Bhumi pujan’ ceremony will include yagna and cultural programmes. As lakhs of devotees are expected to gather, a detailed plan has been chalked out for the programmes.

The chief minister will felicitate people including shopkeepers and private individuals who had given up their land for the project. Besides, A number of programmes have been lined up for the three-day ‘Bhumi puja ceremony.

During the celebration, visitors and devotees will be treated to sky projections, light and sound shows and dance performances at the BMC market complex. An exhibition featuring a project model and information displays to enlighten the visitors about the project will also be held.

Lingaraj Temple, Ananta Basudeva, Mukteswar Temple, Bindu Sagar, and other smaller shrines will be illuminated in the evening on all three days. ‘Ekamra Prakalp’, also known as the Ekamra Kshetra Amenities and Monuments Revival Action Plan, was launched by the state government in 2019.

With an allocated area of 80 acres around the Lingaraj Temple, including various monuments, holy tanks and water bodies, the project aims to recreate the magnificence of this ancient heritage precinct. Singh said the phase I development will encompass the restoration of Ekamra Kshetra’s architectural and archaeological heritage.

