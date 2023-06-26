In absence of rainfall, Odisha farmers yet to start pre-plantation work in Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Pre-plantation activities like paddy broadcasting, nursery raising and transplantation are yet to start in full swing in the rain-fed Sundargarh district as farmers are awaiting adequate rainfall. The district saw sporadic rainfall in a few places in the last couple of days.

Sources said amid reports of monsoon arrival in Odisha, the district on Friday recorded average rainfall of 27.91 mm with at least eight blocks ending up with light or no rain, while the rest nine blocks received moderate to heavy rains. Bonai, Lathikata and Rajgangpur on the day received 75 mm or more, Gurundia, Kuanrmunda, Kutra and Sundargargarh blocks got 32 mm to 59 mm. The worst affected Nuagaon block on the day went dry, while in the past 23 days, it got merely 25 mm against June’s average rainfall of 237.4 mm. While Koida and Lahunipada block each received 18mm, the Bisra, Bargarh, Balishankara, Subdega, Tangarpali, Lefripada and Hemgir blocks received one to eight mm of rainfall.

Agriculture authorities said in the hope of timely and normal rainfall about 50 per cent of paddy farmers across the district have prepared land and a majority of them are still waiting to proceed as soon as it rains normally. The district has planned paddy farming on over 2.04 lakh hectares of land. If the district does not receive adequate rainfall in the next 10 days, it will delay paddy broadcasting, nursery raising and transplanting operations. In-charge Sundargarh chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Harihar Naik said some blocks in the past couple of days received good rainfalls, while most others are waiting.

“As per the preliminary report, less than five per cent of areas have seen the initiation of broadcasting activities, while those farmers with assured irrigation have raised nurseries and waiting for good rainfall to start transplanting. A majority of paddy farming areas are yet to see any activity,” he said. Incidentally, in kharif 2022, about 5,400 ha of rice fallow areas were left out due to delayed and erratic monsoon and affected farmers were encouraged to take up pre-rabi cultivation of non-paddy crops to compensate for the loss.

