In unique protest, Odisha villagers sow paddy on damaged road in Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Peeved over the dilapidated and muddy road along Machgaon canal embankment in Balikuda, villagers sowed seeds on it as a mark of protest here on Sunday.Sources said the road along Machgaon canal embankment from Bharioda to Iswarpur in Balikuda has been neglected both by the district administration and the Irrigation department since many years. Villagers of four to five panchayats under Balikuda depend on the said road for communication.

Locals alleged that they had requested the district administration and the Irrigation department to repair the road several times in the past but their complaints fell on deaf ears. With no other option in hand, they showed their discontent by sowing paddy seeds on the potholes of the road.The villagers alleged that the Irrigation department had awarded tender to a contractor for repairing the said road with sand and morrum but the latter reportedly used mud instead of sand which left the road muddy and potholed.

Balikuda sarpanch Rajkishore Sahoo said the situation got worse after recent rainfall. “It wreaked havoc for commuters since they met with accidents daily. Since officials ignored our repeated pleas for repairing the road, the villagers were forced to stage stir,” he added.

Contacted, assistant executive engineer of Irrigation department, Balikuda, S Priyadarsan Jena said the department had awarded tender of Rs 4.90 lakh to a contractor for repairing the road but it stopped midway due to the recent rains. “Steps are being taken to repair the damaged road soon,” he added.

