Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court seeks report on vending zones in Cuttack city

The court wanted the affidavit to clarify whether process has been initiated to identify vending zone and vendors.

Published: 26th June 2023 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Setting up of vending zones for the rehabilitation of street vendors in Cuttack has come under judicial scrutiny with the Orissa High Court seeking a status report on the implementation of the Street Vendors Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending Act, 2014 in the city.

A PIL was filed for declaring vending zones in the city in terms of the Street Vendors Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending Act, 2014 and granting licences to vendors as per provisions of the said Act. A social activist and high court lawyer had filed the petition in 2016 and it was taken up for hearing on June 21.

The court sought to know whether the Street Vendors Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending Act, 2014 has been operationalised by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). But the CMC’s counsel could not readily furnish a reply to the court’s query.

Accordingly, the division bench of Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho directed CMC to file an affidavit giving details on the issue before July 27, the date fixed for next hearing on the matter.
The court wanted the affidavit to clarify whether a process has been initiated to identify vending zone and vendors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp