Orissa High Court seeks report on vending zones in Cuttack city

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Setting up of vending zones for the rehabilitation of street vendors in Cuttack has come under judicial scrutiny with the Orissa High Court seeking a status report on the implementation of the Street Vendors Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending Act, 2014 in the city.

A PIL was filed for declaring vending zones in the city in terms of the Street Vendors Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending Act, 2014 and granting licences to vendors as per provisions of the said Act. A social activist and high court lawyer had filed the petition in 2016 and it was taken up for hearing on June 21.

The court sought to know whether the Street Vendors Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending Act, 2014 has been operationalised by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). But the CMC’s counsel could not readily furnish a reply to the court’s query.

Accordingly, the division bench of Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho directed CMC to file an affidavit giving details on the issue before July 27, the date fixed for next hearing on the matter.

The court wanted the affidavit to clarify whether a process has been initiated to identify vending zone and vendors.

