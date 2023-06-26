Sarpanch dies, four hurt in road mishap in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A sarpanch was killed and four persons sustained grievous injuries in an accident on Kendrapara-Chandabali state highway at Bhuipur chowk within Aul police limits on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Pradeep Kumar Das (40), the sarpanch of Jayanagar gram panchayat in Rajkanika block. The injured are Nirakar Behera (52) and his 14-year-old son Asit of Koilipur village, driver Rajkishor Lenka (34) of Gobindapur and Kartik Sahoo (55) of Kolha.

The mishap took place at around 4.45 am. Sources said the five persons were returning from Puri in a car after performing the last rites of Nirakar’s mother Nirupama when their car rammed into a stationary truck and overturned. Pradeep suffered critical head injuries and was killed on the spot. All IIC Dilip Sahoo said careless driving was the cause of the accident.

“We suspect the driver of the car dozed off at the wheel. The deceased’s body was sent for postmortem. The four injured persons are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. Police have seized both the vehicles involved in the accident,” he added.

