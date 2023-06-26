Ultra-modern library on Odisha's VIMSAR campus soon

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: After lying in cold storage for nearly two years, the proposed ultra-modern library for Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla is finally taking shape. The Public Works Department (PWD) has already initiated the work on the construction of a library-cum-canteen at the institution.

The complex which is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 16.44 crore, will be a ground plus five-floor building spread over a 4,000 sq ft area on the premises of VIMSAR. As per the plan, the seating capacity of the library complex will be 350. There will be a lift, a canteen with 250 seating capacity, parking space and other facilities in the proposed building.

Sub-divisional officer of PWD, Jagannath Bhujabala said, “The work has already begun. Construction work up to plinth level has been completed. A target has been set to complete the work within nine months.”

While VIMSAR has a student strength of 1,350 including 1,000 undergraduate (UG) students and 350 post graduate (PG) students besides 150 House Surgeons, the seating capacity of the existing library of VIMSAR is only around 150. Currently, the central library of VIMSAR operates from a two-storey building and it is not adequate to address the requirements of thousands of students.

“Apart from the students, many doctors, who are preparing for super specialisation, besides the doctors who are doing research works will be benefitted after the library starts functioning as they would get national and international journals to go through,” said a doctor of VIMSAR.

Reportedly, in 2020, the junior doctors of the institution had demanded an ultramodern library complex in VIMSAR. The same year in April, a proposal for the library complex for the institution was submitted to the government which got the approval in July 2021.

