Union minister misleading people of Odisha on PMAY: BJD

The Centre released only eight lakh houses for Odisha after pressure from BJD, Das said adding seven lakh more houses under PMAY are required to cover all beneficiaries.

Published: 26th June 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Housing complex, house

For representational purposes. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD on Sunday lashed out at BJP and a Union minister from the state for misleading the people of Odisha on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Alleging the Union minister had conspired to deprive Odisha’s people of houses under PMAY, BJD spokesperson Goutam Buddha Das said the former had misinformed the national president of the BJP on the number of houses sanctioned by the Centre for the state.

Das alleged because of such misinformation, BJP president JP Nadda, in a public meeting at Bhawanipatna had said the Centre had sanctioned 75 lakh houses under the PMAY for the state. He said the BJP chief had to face embarrassment because of the statement.

The BJD spokesperson further alleged BJP MPs from the state had met Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh in New Delhi to put pressure on him not to sanction houses under PMAY for Odisha. This resulted in closure of the PMAY portal for Odisha for three years owing to which lakhs of people were deprived of houses under the scheme, he added.

The Centre released only eight lakh houses for Odisha after pressure from BJD, Das said adding seven lakh more houses under PMAY are required to cover all beneficiaries. He said the state government launched ‘Mo Ghara’ for those deprived from central scheme.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana
