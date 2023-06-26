Home States Odisha

Vote Modi to power, dislodge BJD govt in state: Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan was addressing Gariba Kalyan Samabesa at Khamara under Pallahara Assembly constituency of Angul district on the second day of his Angul tour on Sunday.

Published: 26th June 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called upon people in the district to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by electing him to power again. He also exhorted people to dislodge the BJD government in the state. Pradhan was addressing Gariba Kalyan Samabesa at Khamara under the Pallahara Assembly constituency of Angul district on the second day of his Angul tour on Sunday.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government in the last nine years he said Odisha in general and Angul district in particular have greatly benefitted from the pro-poor policy of the government at the Centre. “Against the Rs 5,000 crore mining revenue the state was getting earlier, now the accrual has touched Rs 50,000 crore per year. Out of four crore PM Awas houses, Odisha has got  27 lakhs, of which Angul district has received 65,000 houses,” the minister said.

Speaking on connectivity, Pradhan said the Central government is taking care of Pallahara people and has thus provided the Talcher-Bimalagarh rail line. Despite contributing over Rs 60,000 crore to the state exchequer in the last six to seven years, the district faces power cuts with no irrigation facilities and industrial development, Pradhan stressed, adding even when Rengali irrigation project is functional, there is no canal water for agriculture neither is there proper piped water supply in the region. But the state government has done nothing in this regard, he added. Former MP Rudra Narayan Pani attended the meeting.

