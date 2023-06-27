Cuttack city’s Dhobi lane residents struggle with filth, apathy

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Sewage water overflowing from a drain for the last two days has made lives miserable for residents of Dhobi lane in the city. Wastewater from different branch drains across the city is not being discharged through the main storm water channel-1 as it has been blocked by WATCO’s Drainage Division between Kesharpur and Meria Bazaar by erecting an earthen embankment for the construction of a box drain.

The obstruction has affected residents of Patapola, Sutahat, Makaraba Sahi and Dhobi lane localities in the city. On being informed, the local corporator along with authorities of WATCO’s drainage division rushed to the spot on Sunday night and demolished the embankment with the help of a JCB machine following which overflow of sewage water from MSWC-1 stopped. Though Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) deployed three de-watering pump sets for discharge of the water, it is yet to be released from Dhobi lane. “The sewage water is flowing on the streets and even has entered houses making our lives miserable. Apart from polluting the environment and leading to unhygienic surroundings, stagnated sewage water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” said Dipak Das of Dhobi Lane.

While the residents have urged WATCO either to stop the box drain work or to take necessary measures to check the overflow of sewage water from the drain, general manger (drainage) Achyuta Bijayananda Behera said the work would continue during monsoon as the project is scheduled to be completed by December.

“We have set a target to complete the construction at least 200-250 metre long box drains near Rausapatna and Professorpada in two months. We shall demolish the embankment on MSWC-1 whenever it overflows,” said Behera adding it would take maximum one hour to cut the embankment made of soil.

Mayor Subhas Singh said the civic body would deploy de-watering pump sets to release water from the localities. The box drain project was conceptualised for facilitating road communication over MSWC-1. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid its foundation stone on September 1, 2012. Initially the project cost was Rs 350 crore and the 3.4 km long box drain from Patapola to Matru Bhawan was scheduled to be completed within three years.

