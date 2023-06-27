Home States Odisha

Cuttack city’s Dhobi lane residents struggle with filth, apathy

Sewage water overflowing from a drain for the last two days has made lives miserable for residents of Dhobi lane in the city.

Published: 27th June 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Image of sewage used for representational purposes only

Image of sewage used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Sewage water overflowing from a drain for the last two days has made lives miserable for residents of Dhobi lane in the city. Wastewater from different branch drains across the city is not being discharged through the main storm water channel-1 as it has been blocked by WATCO’s Drainage Division between Kesharpur and Meria Bazaar by erecting an earthen embankment for the construction of a box drain.

The obstruction has affected residents of Patapola, Sutahat, Makaraba Sahi and Dhobi lane localities in the city.  On being informed, the local corporator along with authorities of WATCO’s drainage division rushed to the spot on Sunday night and demolished the embankment with the help of a JCB machine following which overflow of sewage water from MSWC-1 stopped. Though Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) deployed three de-watering pump sets for discharge of the water, it is yet to be released from Dhobi lane. “The sewage water is flowing on the streets and even has entered houses making our lives miserable. Apart from polluting the environment and leading to unhygienic surroundings, stagnated sewage water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” said Dipak Das of Dhobi Lane.

While the residents have urged WATCO either to stop the box drain work or to take necessary measures to check the overflow of sewage water from the drain, general manger (drainage) Achyuta Bijayananda Behera said the work would continue during monsoon as the project is scheduled to be completed by December.  

“We have set a target to complete the construction at least 200-250 metre long box drains near Rausapatna and Professorpada in two months. We shall demolish the embankment on MSWC-1 whenever it overflows,” said Behera adding it would take maximum one hour to cut the embankment made of soil. 

Mayor Subhas Singh said the civic body would deploy de-watering pump sets to release water from the localities. The box drain project was conceptualised for facilitating road communication over MSWC-1. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid its foundation stone on September 1, 2012.  Initially the project cost was Rs 350 crore and the 3.4 km long box drain from Patapola to Matru Bhawan was scheduled to be completed within three years. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Overflowing drain
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp