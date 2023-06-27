Digapahandi mourns loss as day of wedding joy ends in night of tragedy

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The late night deadly bus crash at Moulabhanja chowk stirred up emotions as people of Digapahandi grieved the tragedy that claimed 11 lives including two toddlers on Monday. For them, it was cruel, sad and unfair to see the joy of wedding end in a terrible loss of lives and injuries.

There was a feeling of shock and disbelief in Khandadeuli village from where the wedding party had boarded the doomed bus for Berhampur. A day back, the village was bursting with joy for the wedding of Sonali Pradhan, the bride. Now, an eerie silence pervaded Khandadeuli as families came to terms with the devastating loss of their loved ones.

At least 34 people including women and children from Mujaguda, Gadagovindapur, Singipur and Pudamari villages had left Khandadeuli to see off bride Sonali at her husband Umesh Pradhan’s house in Bapuji Nagar Bank Colony of Berhampur. They were returning home when their vehicle was hit by a speeding OSRTC bus at Moulabhanja chowk. Eleven of them were killed instantly while seven sustained critical injuries in the mishap.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh Pradhan (62), Sitaram Pradhan (60), Sanjay Kumar Medinary (50), Sugyani Pradhan (27), Shibani Pradhan (27), Adwik Pradhan (1), Rupali Pradhan (20), Sangeeta Dakua (25), Debanshu Pradhan (3), Litu Nayak (40) and Tripati Pradhan (60).

While five of them belonged to Mujagada village, three hailed from Khandadeuli besides one each from Gadagovindapur, Pudamari and Singipur. The deceased were relatives of Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha and former Rajya Sabha member Renubala Pradhan.

Fifty-year-old Jagili Pradhan of Khandadeuli village, a survivor of the crash, said the nature of the tragedy was unimaginable. Recounting his harrowing experience, Jagili said, “I was sitting near the window with my eyes closed when there was a forceful jerk and the bus overturned. Before I could realise what was happening, I found myself buried under the bodies of four fellow passengers. I managed to come out of the bus with much difficulty.”

Jagili sustained injuries on his face and waist and is undergoing treatment at the surgery ward in the super-specialty block of MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH), Berhampur. Bus driver Kedar Pradhan, who hails from Fasiguda village near Khandadeuli, said, “We were only a few kilometres away from reaching Khandadeuli. All of a sudden, the speeding OSRTC bus appeared in front of us. It was swerving from one side of the road to the other. Then it hit our vehicle.”

Kedar, who lost consciousness after the crash, suffered injuries on his head and limbs. He is currently undergoing treatment in MKCG MCH. On the day, a pall of gloom descended on Khandadeuli, Mujaguda, Gadagovindapur, Singipur and Pudamari villages as the bodies of the crash victims were consigned to flames. At Mujagada, Minister Arukha and Bhanjanagar sub-collector Jyoti Sankar Roy paid their last tributes to the five deceased villagers at the burial ground.

One-year-old on funeral pyre with dolls, mother

On June 18, Adwik had turned one. His birthday was an elaborate affair with the whole village invited to the fete. Little did the villagers know that they would be taking part in his last birthday party. On Monday, a heart-wrenching scene unfolded at Mujagada burial ground as the dolls the one-year-old was gifted on his birthday were placed on his funeral pyre. It was a tragic farewell as the toddler had perished along with his mother Shibani in the mishap. With tears in eyes, villagers bade the mother-son duo adieu.

