Elderly dies, 15 ill after eating ‘stale’ temple bhog in Odisha

Sources said over 20 people of Talakuruni village had gone to the Mausima temple in their village to offer prayers to the Trinity on the occasion of Rath Yatra.

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  AN elderly woman died and around 15 persons fell ill after allegedly consuming stale bhog from a temple here on Saturday.  The deceased was identified as 64-year-old Nilamani Sahoo of Talakuruni village under Bahanaga block of Balasore district. 

Sources said over 20 people of Talakuruni village had gone to the Mausima temple in their village to offer prayers to the Trinity on the occasion of Rath Yatra. They reportedly consumed the bhog of the temple. 
Later in the evening, around 15 of them vomited and complained of diarrhoea. They were all taken to Gopalpur hospital for treatment. Since Nilamani’s health deteriorated, she was further shifted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (FM MCH) where she succumbed during treatment on Sunday. 

The doctors suspected that the incident might have taken place after consuming the stale prasad of the temple. A health team from FM MCH reached the village and collected samples of the temple prasad and water consumed by the victims for testing. Official sources said the exact cause of the incident can be ascertained after receiving reports.  
 

