Garuda Aerospace to map villages in Odisha's mining areas

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has roped in Garuda Aerospace, a leading drone service provider, for large-scale mapping of villages in the mining belt of the state. As per the agreement, the firm that focuses on designing, building and customisation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for various applications, will provide accurate and comprehensive data to support the mining corporation’s operations and environmental management.

Leveraging its state-of-the-art drone technology, Garuda Aerospace has introduced its specialised large scale mapping drones - Bhumi and Vayu that are integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), making way for a more enhanced digitised mapping exercise.

Managing director of OMC Balwant Singh said the firm will extend mapping support to the mining corporation for next two years. It will conduct drone surveys of working as well as non-working mines in the state. The drones will be instrumental in capturing high-resolution imagery and data for large-scale mapping projects. Equipped with advanced sensors and cutting-edge data processing capabilities, these drones will deliver data with precision and accuracy.

Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace Agnishwar Jayaprakash said the advanced Bhumi and Vayu drones will enable them to make significant headway in mapping villages and gather accurate and detailed data to support evidence-based decision-making. “The partnership with the Survey of India and the government underscores our commitment to contributing to the nation’s development. The mapping of villages in Odisha will start soon,” he added.

Building upon the momentum gained through its groundbreaking drone yatra, the start-up in its mapping endeavour has so far covered more than 400 districts in the country demonstrating its expertise in comprehensive aerial surveying and mapping. The firm has been entrusted with the mapping of around 70,000 villages across the country as a part of the Centre’s Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme. It has already mapped 7,000 villages successfully so far.

