Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal donates 500 books to capital’s Singhi library

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a noble gesture, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal has donated around 500 books to Singhi Library and Museum at Kalpana Square here for the educational development of students and general public.

The library run by Singhi Charitable Trust at present has more than 30,000 precious books in all fields of knowledge, collected from India and abroad. Its museum also has rare collections of postage stamps of over 100 countries, currency notes from 180 countries and coins from around 210 nations which include rare coins dating back to 6th Century BC.

Sources said, the museum also has matchbox cover designs of most of the countries of the world along with civil and defence medals and a large collection of antiques of ancient, medieval and modern India. The library books and museum items have been collected single-handedly by the chairman of the charitable trust Pratap Singh Singhi over a period of 30 years.

“The generous contribution by the Governor is an encouragement for us,” said the members of the Trust. Apart from donating the books at a grand function at Raj Bhawan, the Governor also released a book ‘Pragyanban Bano’, written by Late Kamal Singh Singhi.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of Pramila Singhi, Hanumani Devi, Pragati Chopda and Rahul Singhi for their support to Singh Library and the museum. Singhi Charitable Trust members appealed people to make best use of the rich library and museum.

