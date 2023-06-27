I’ve sent Pandian babu to solve people’s problems: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/SAMBALPUR: Countering Opposition political parties’ criticism of the visit of 5T secretary VK Pandian to different districts to review development works, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said he has sent the officer to inquire about the well-being of people.

The chief minister’s statement came in an audio message played by the 5T secretary at a function of women SHG members in Bargarh. “I have sent my secretary Pandian babu to inquire into your well-being, to address your problem. I will solve all your problems,” he said in Sambalpuri dialect. The clarification came following Opposition’s accusation that the 5T secretary has hijacked the power of the chief minister by reviewing projects at the district-level and announcing new schemes. Several senior leaders of both the BJP and Congress had alleged that the chief minister had outsourced the government to an officer.

Addressing the meeting at Bargarh, Pandian said the chief minister has deputed officers from the chief minister’s office (CMO) to address problems and needs of the people. “The chief minister has asked us to go to the people whether it is hot summer or rains to know about their problems and solve them. This is why I am here in such rains,” he said.

Stating that the chief minister has started Mission Shakti to empower women, Pandian said he has confidence on their ability. When Mission Shakti was launched in 2001, members were holding their meetings under trees, he said and added from a handful of rice, the members are now doing business worth Rs 15,000 crore after 22 years.

The 5T secretary said the state has witnessed all-round development and facilities for people have also improved. Earlier a family had to sell land or jewellery for treatment of cancer or cardiovascular

diseases.

Pandian babu will look into your issues: CM

This took the financial condition of families back by 20 years. But the chief minister has introduced the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana under which a woman gets benefits of `10 lakh and a man `5 lakh, he said.

He reviewed the progress of the cancer hospital at Bargarh and announced it will be completed by December. He also visited the birth place of Gangadhar Meher at Barpali and held discussions with the committee members on development of the memorial.

However, the BJP criticised the visit terming it undemocratic. Addressing a press meet, Bargarh MP, Suresh Pujari said, despite yellow warning and reluctance of the parents, around 2,200 school students were brought for a meeting with the 5T secretary forcibly by the district administration. Hundreds of vehicles were hired using government money to bring people to the meeting, he said terming it unfortunate.

State’s 5T initiative ensures quality across domains: CM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday emphasised the role of quality as a key aspect in every sphere of human activity. In a message to the Odisha Gunvatta Sankalp (Odisha Quality Mission) launched here by the state government and the Quality Council of India (QCI) in collaboration with industry associations, the chief minister said Odisha’s dynamic 5T initiative has made significant inroads in bringing about quality across domains such as public service delivery, heritage tourism, health care, education and skilling.

“We must be able to leverage the role played by quality as a metric that can be measured, tracked and scaled, and work together to create a new and empowered Odisha,” the CM said. Inaugurating the mission, chief secretary Pradeep Jena said quality is a continuous process and not an end. Citing the renovation of Kalinga stadium various international and national athletics and other sports tournaments and building the largest hockey stadium at Rourkela within a short span of time, Jena said, “We spend the highest percentage of our budget on infrastructure as we have the resources and the willingness to ensure that quality forms a core component and becomes part of the value system of Odisha.”

QCI chairman Jaxay Shah said Odisha, with its abundant natural resources, talented and hardworking workforce and an enabling administration is poised to be one of the states leading the mantle in India’s growth story. “Today, we are here to create a connection with the grassroots and permeate the idea of quality in the DNA of each and every citizen in every part of India,” he said.

QCI secretary general Ravi P Singh said the council will work closely with the state government to create an overall impact on Odisha’s economy. Addressing the concluding session of the Quality Mission, Governor Ganeshi Lal said, “QCI means Quotient of Collectivism and Individualism. As far as quality is concerned, we will be a global product but more than quality of India, it has to be the purity of India.”

