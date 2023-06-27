National rollout plan for one lakh fishing vessels approved in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Central government has approved “a project for national rollout of vessel communication and support system including transponders on approximately one lakh fishing vessels in all coastal states and UTs”.

Informing this to the Orissa High Court in an affidavit on Monday, Dr Manas Kumar Sinha, officer on special duty (National Fisheries Development Board, Bhubaneswar) said the government of India has approved the project on the basis of the request of government of Odisha and in consultation with coastal states and UTs.

Sinha said the project will be implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampad Yojana (PMMSY) scheme with 100 per cent government funding on a cost sharing basis between centre and state in the ratio of 60:40. “The Government of India has entrusted New Space India Limited (NSIL), a central PSU under the department of space as the implementing agency for the project. The requirement of transponders for Odisha has been catered to in the National Roll Out Plan”, Sinha stated in the affidavit.

