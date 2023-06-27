Odisha's two railway projects in limbo due to delay in land acquisition

Akhaya Mishra By

Express News Service

JEYPORE: THE fate of two ambitious railway projects of Jeypore-Nabarangpur and Jeypore-Malkangiri aimed at expanding railway network to the most inaccessible pockets of the KBK districts continues to hang in balance as the state government is yet to acquire land for the two projects even after seven years.

Sources said dearth of manpower required for the land acquisition works of the said projects is reportedly the main reason for the delay. The Central government had in 2016 announced the expansion of the Jeypore-Nabarangpur rail line by 41 km with a budget provision of Rs 750 crore. Similarly, the Jeypore-Malkangiri rail project was to be extended by 130 km with a budget provision of Rs 2,700 crore.

Later, it was decided both by the state and Railway Ministry to acquire 356 hectare (ha) private land and 743 ha government land spread over 66 villages - 29 in Koraput district and 37 in Malkangiri - for the Jeypore-Malkangiri rail project.

Similarly for Jeypore-Nabarangpur rail project, around 337 ha private land and 114 ha government land spread over 26 villages - 20 in Koraput and six in Nabarangpur district, was decided to be acquired.

Ironically, though eight land acquisition officers have changed in the last seven years, no land has been acquired for the rail projects. Meanwhile, it has also come to light that there are no proper establishments with adequate staff for the two rail projects and the required land acquisition works were mostly handled by in-charge revenue officers of Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri districts.

On the other hand, while at least 30 permanent staff are required for the land acquisition works of the two projects, only one land acquisition officer besides just three other staff are currently engaged for the purpose. The land losers of around 43 villages for both projects had also submitted a memorandum to the district administration in March this year but to no avail.

Speaking on the issue, a senior revenue officer of Koraput requesting anonymity said the land acquisition process for the two railway projects would be done in eight phases but so far the government has only reached four. “We have been trying to complete the land acquisition process on a war footing and hope it is completed soon,” he added.

