ROB projects run into encroachment hurdle at Malgodam in Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The congested Malgodam level-crossing continues to be a nightmare for commuters here as the much-needed Road Over Bridge (ROB) project is yet to see the light of the day due to the alleged failure of Sundargarh district administration and South Eastern Railway (SER) to remove encroachments from the area.

After much-delay the SER and the Road & Building (R&B) Division of the Works Department at Rourkela two years back had jointly taken up the ROB project with an estimated cost of about Rs 58 crore. Now, that project too has been stuck partially over encroachment issue and partially for failure of the contractor engaged by the SER.

It is learnt, the ROB is coming up at about 300 metre west of the existing Maldogam level-crossing. For the railway portion costing about `16 crore, work had started about two years back and previous contract firm could construct only a group of piles on one side. The contract firm was removed with termination of agreement recently for slow progress and the SER issued re-tendering notice a fortnight back.

Sources in the Works Department said they are ready with estimate and Detailed Project Report (DPR) and once the encroachment gets cleared tender would be floated. Above 250 illegal houses are coming on the bridge and approach road alignment of the bridge portion under the Works Department, adding requisition for encroachment removal was sent to the office of the Rourkela ADM, sources said adding, to clear the alignment site, the RMC would rehabilitate the encroachers with help of the revenue authority.

With the general elections a few month away, there is little possibility of the ROB project progressing further.

Due to encroachments, even a portion of the Jharsuguda-Rourkela third rail track, forming part of the Howrah-Mumbai main line of the SER, through the same Malgodam level-crossing stretch has not been completed even as the rest of the stretch was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 18. Reliable sources said the 101 km stretch of the Jharsuguda-Rourkela third line was initially targeted for completion in 2019. But work started late and amid maximum hiccups on the Rourkela stretch, the project got over four years behind schedule (without even laying new track for about three km) at a cost of about Rs 1,100 crore.

With the district administration and SER failing to clear encroachment and reportedly buckling under pressure from local political leaders, the SER finally decided not to lay new line between the Rourkela station and the Tarini temple locality. Instead, as a makeshift arrangement, the three km of the existing Birmitrapur-Rourkela single line was included as the third line, sources added. Rourkela ADM and RMC commissioner Subhankar Mohapatra did not respond to calls.



ROURKELA: The congested Malgodam level-crossing continues to be a nightmare for commuters here as the much-needed Road Over Bridge (ROB) project is yet to see the light of the day due to the alleged failure of Sundargarh district administration and South Eastern Railway (SER) to remove encroachments from the area. After much-delay the SER and the Road & Building (R&B) Division of the Works Department at Rourkela two years back had jointly taken up the ROB project with an estimated cost of about Rs 58 crore. Now, that project too has been stuck partially over encroachment issue and partially for failure of the contractor engaged by the SER. It is learnt, the ROB is coming up at about 300 metre west of the existing Maldogam level-crossing. For the railway portion costing about `16 crore, work had started about two years back and previous contract firm could construct only a group of piles on one side. The contract firm was removed with termination of agreement recently for slow progress and the SER issued re-tendering notice a fortnight back. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources in the Works Department said they are ready with estimate and Detailed Project Report (DPR) and once the encroachment gets cleared tender would be floated. Above 250 illegal houses are coming on the bridge and approach road alignment of the bridge portion under the Works Department, adding requisition for encroachment removal was sent to the office of the Rourkela ADM, sources said adding, to clear the alignment site, the RMC would rehabilitate the encroachers with help of the revenue authority. With the general elections a few month away, there is little possibility of the ROB project progressing further. Due to encroachments, even a portion of the Jharsuguda-Rourkela third rail track, forming part of the Howrah-Mumbai main line of the SER, through the same Malgodam level-crossing stretch has not been completed even as the rest of the stretch was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 18. Reliable sources said the 101 km stretch of the Jharsuguda-Rourkela third line was initially targeted for completion in 2019. But work started late and amid maximum hiccups on the Rourkela stretch, the project got over four years behind schedule (without even laying new track for about three km) at a cost of about Rs 1,100 crore. With the district administration and SER failing to clear encroachment and reportedly buckling under pressure from local political leaders, the SER finally decided not to lay new line between the Rourkela station and the Tarini temple locality. Instead, as a makeshift arrangement, the three km of the existing Birmitrapur-Rourkela single line was included as the third line, sources added. Rourkela ADM and RMC commissioner Subhankar Mohapatra did not respond to calls.