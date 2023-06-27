Rs 212 crores agricultural loan disbursed to Odisha farmers for Kharif 2023

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as the district level agriculture strategy committee (DLASC) is yet to finalise the schedule for kharif programme, the cooperative sector agriculture loan disbursement is underway in Sundargarh to avoid harassment to the farmers.

For the upcoming kharif season, the district has a target to provide agriculture loan of Rs 670 crore. Till June 5, around Rs 212 crore has already been disbursed to individual farmers, women self-help groups and joint liability groups (JLGs) of share-croppers under the BALARM (Bhoomihina Agriculturist Loan And Resources Model) scheme.

Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies (DRCS), Sundargarh, US Das said at least 21,483 small and marginal farmers received around Rs 191.80 crore while 759 JLGs of share-croppers were given Rs 2.93 crore under the scheme.

“Besides, 579 women SHGs received around Rs 16.27 crore in cash and kind to take up agriculture activities. The loan disbursement process will continue till September. The cooperative sector agriculture loan gets disbursed through the District Central Cooperative Bank and 44 large and multi-purpose cooperative societies (LAMPCS),” he added.

This apart, the commercial sector agriculture loan target for the district is around Rs 240 crore which gets disbursed through nationalised and private sector banks. The cooperative sector agriculture loan forms the financial backbone for small and medium farmers who entirely depend on loan support to prepare farm fields, procure seeds and fertilisers among other things.

The DLASC finalises its agriculture agenda after receiving relevant targets from the SLASC. The DLASC meeting is getting delayed as the SLASC meeting is yet to be held. Sundargarh being a rain-fed district, majority of the farmers depend on monsoon for good kharif crop. With the monsoon approaching soon, the farmers are gearing up to best utilise the rain for cultivation. The district agriculture authorities based on the agriculture activities of last kharif season have prepared crop programme for this season with scope for incorporating minor changes.



