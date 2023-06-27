Home States Odisha

Woman, daughter die of ‘poisoning’ in Odisha

Speaking on the incident, officer in-charge of Balipadar police outpost Samir Kumar Behera said the couple often had arguments since Krushna was unable to repay his loans. 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  A woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter died after allegedly consuming poison in Pachalundi village under Ganjam’s Bhanjanagar area on Monday. The deceased were identified as 23-year-old Arati Bisoi and her minor daughter Khushi. Police has meanwhile detained Arati’s husband Krushna for interrogation.

Sources said the couple had got married around three years back. While Krushna worked at a bakery in Cuttack, Arati along with her daughter and mother-in-law stayed at their village Pachalundi.
The mother-daughter duo had recently gone to Cuttack to stay with Krushna and all three returned to their village 15 days back. However, on Sunday while they all went to sleep after dinner, Krushna woke up in the middle of the night only to find his daughter Khushi vomiting. 

On looking for Arati, Krushna found her vomiting too in the bathroom. The mother-daughter duo was then taken to the Bhanjanagar hospital where doctors declared Khushi brought dead. Meanwhile, Arati was referred to MKCG MCH but succumbed on way to the hospital. 

Speaking on the incident, officer in-charge of Balipadar police outpost Samir Kumar Behera said the couple often had arguments since Krushna was unable to repay his loans.  “Distressed by the increasing debts, the deceased might have consumed poison and further fed it to her daughter too. However, no complaint has been lodged by the deceased’s parents as yet,” he said adding, an unnatural death case was registered and further investigation is underway. 
 

