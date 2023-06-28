16 injured as bus overturns on the way to Baripada in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As many as 16 passengers sustained injuries when the bus they were travelling in hit a tree and turned turtle at Rangamatia village under Baripada Sadar police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday. The accident reportedly happened when the bus driver diverted wheels in a bid to save a biker.

The mishap took place eight km from Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) at around 10 am when the bus carrying more than 55 passengers from Jaleswar in Balasore district was on its way to Baripada. The injured were brought to PRM MCH soon after the mishap. The passengers mostly belong to Bhograi and Jaleswar blocks in the Balasore district.

Sources said a biker was on the same route going towards Jaleswar when he suddenly came on the way of the bus. To save him, the bus driver hit a tree and turned upside down. The injured were brought to the medical college and hospital while the others were rescued from the bus by locals and police.

Hospital authorities said the 16 passengers who were rushed to the medical college were discharged after treatment.

