5T secretary VK Pandian reviews progress of projects in Bargarh blocks

By Express News Service

BARGARH: 5T secretary VK Pandian reviewed various ongoing projects in Bargarh, Sohela, Paikmal, Ambabhona and Padampur blocks on the second day of his tour to the district on Tuesday.

Pandian visited Gangadhar Meher Lift Irrigation Project at Girsul and Jira river crossing sites besides the pump house in Bargarh block. The project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 1,677 crore and will provide irrigation to 25,600 hectare (ha) of land in Bijepur, Barpali, Sohela and Bargarh blocks. He reviewed the progress of works and expressed satisfaction as the project is nearing completion.

He also reviewed the progress of development works in Nrusinghanath temple complex. The beautification of the temple premises and facilities for pilgrims are being developed at a cost of Rs 22.78 crore.

“The test run of the lift irrigation project has been planned in July. The project will be made operational in phases from September. Besides, the beautification of Nrusinghnath temple is expected to be completed by December,” said Pandian.

5T secretary VK Pandian interacting with school students in Bargarh | Express

The 5T secretary also visited the under-construction 30-bed MCH building in Sohela community health centre and interacted with patients about the quality of the medical services. He attended public grievance redressal meetings at Sohela, Ambabhona and Padampur. He assured people that their grievances will be examined and prompt action taken at the earliest.

On the day, the 5T secretary visited the Maa Durga temple and Alekh Mahima temple. He held discussion with the temple management committee members on developing the shrines.

Pandian also went the Paikamal high school and interacted with students and teachers. He visited Kasturba Gandhi Matru Niketan child care institution at Paikmal.

Sports and Youth Services secretary R Vineel Krishna, IG Deepak Kumar, Bargarh collector Monisha Banerjee, SP Prahlad Sahai Meena and other district officials accompanied Pandian.

