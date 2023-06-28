Hit by drinking water scarcity, villagers of Odisha's Nachipur warn of poll boycott

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Reeling under acute drinking water crisis, nearly 1,200 villagers of Nachipur under Chatua panchayat in Erasama block have threatened to boycott the upcoming general elections.

On Monday, the womenfolk of the village blocked the road at Chatua with empty buckets and pots demanding adequate supply of drinking water. Last week, they had detained former minister and local MLA Raghunandan Das over the same demand. Though Das had assured provision of drinking water within two days, there has been no improvement in the situation.

Anjana Patra, a villager, said due to low voltage, drinking water is not reaching Nachipur through pipes. Womenfolk are forced to trek two km to fetch water.

Though the administration is supplying drinking water through tankers, it is insufficient to meet the needs of villagers. Many villagers are suffering from stomach-related ailments due to consumption of contaminated water, she claimed.

Women blocking the road at Chatua with empty pots and buckets | Express

Chatua sarpanch Prakash Chandra Sundaray said the provision of drinking water through pipelines is not enough due to problems in power supply. Besides, bad road condition in the panchayat is adding to the woes of villagers. This has sparked resentment among the locals.

Sources said at least 57 villages under 12 panchayats in Erasama are facing drinking water crisis. To mitigate the water woes of villagers, the government is constructing a pipe water supply project at a cost of `137 crore under which pipelines will be laid from Devi river near Devidola to Erasama through Balikuda block. However, the project is yet to be completed.

Junior engineer of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS), Erasama Pramod Kumar Parida said 90 per cent work of the proposed pipe water supply project has been completed. It will take another two months to complete the project.

