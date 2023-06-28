Iron-ore-laden truck rams into wedding procession, kills 6 in Odisha's Keonjhar district

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

KEONJHAR: At least six were killed and nine others were injured when a speeding truck rammed into a marriage procession near Sathigharsahi in Odisha's Keonjhar district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Police sources said the mishap occurred at 2 AM when a speeding iron-ore-laden truck mowed down the procession at the NH 49 and NH 40 bypass junctions.

The crowd was half a kilometre away from the bride’s residence, where the couple were to be wedded, when the unfortunate happened. Of the ten who were injured at the spot, one succumbed to injuries while being treated at a hospital.

The deceased are Bapun Dehuri (25) of Keuta Sahi, Rati Munda (65) of Jodia Sahi, Madhu Munda (40) of Manpur village, Sunil Kumar Mahanta (27) of Dhalapur and Amit Patra (22) of Bhadrasahi.

Police said the marriage was to be solemnised between Hadibandhu Patra's son Hemanta from Manpur village and Kartik Patra's daughter at the latter's Sasthighsahi residence. The wedding was called off.

Police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured. The injured were immediately admitted to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital.

Five of them have been shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.

Tension ran high after the accident as irate locals blocked the road from 3 am to 10 am demanding adequate compensation and the construction of an overbridge at the spot. They withheld the bodies and refused to let them be taken for postmortem.

The situation was brought under control after Keonjhar Sadar tehsildar Asish Mohapatra and a team of police officials assured them that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will be moved for an overbridge.

The truck driver is absconding. Police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

This was the second accident involving a wedding party in the state in the last three days.

On Sunday night 12 people were killed and eight persons were injured when a minibus, in which they were returning home after attending a wedding, collided head-on with another speeding bus in Ganjam district.



