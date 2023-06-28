Monsoon rains misery on Sambalpur residents

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With the onset of monsoon, incessant rainfall in the last three days has disrupted normal life in Sambalpur city with reports of water-logging reported from multiple localities.

The first monsoon rainfall of this season was recorded on June 24 and the district, till now, is under the yellow warning zone. While the average rainfall was only 11.36mm on the first day, it went up to 100.98 on June 25 and again came down to 92.12 a day later. The downpour was under control on Tuesday with just 20.13 mm rainfall recorded.

From day one, at least 13 houses of a slum in Mandalia got inundated while more than 30 persons were shifted to temporary relief centres by the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC). Only after water was drained from the locality, they returned to their houses on Monday evening.

Water logging was also reported from other low-lying areas like Housing Board Colony, Pradhan Pada and SRIT Colony. During the period when one tree was uprooted near Sankarmath area, two houses were damaged in Baijamunda and Mandalia area. This apart, erratic power outage due to the bad weather has affected people in the city.

Meanwhile, considering the initial situation, the SMC has geared up to tackle any further aggravation of water logging in the city. Enforcement Officer of SMC, Subhankar Mohanty said, a slew of measures have been taken in view of the monsoon. While desilting of drains across the city is underway, the irrigation department has also simultaneously taken up de-silting and de-weeding work of two major drains in the city, Dhobijor and Tangra nullah.

“The maintenance and trial run of pumping stations have also been completed. As many as 30 temporary flood relief centres and three Multipurpose Flood Centres are in readiness. Likewise, community partner engagement and discussion with NGO, SHGs and Community based organization for the management of these centres is already over,” added Mohanty.

He further stated that several vulnerable points where there are chances of waterlogging or flooding have been mapped. “Coordination measures with the line departments to tackle any such situation has been taken. A meeting in this regard was also held to discuss issues like tree cutting and power restoration,” the EO said. A separate manpower pool has been put in place to deal with de-clogging of waterlogged areas on time, he maintained adding, prevention of urban flooding and timely evacuation is the administration’s priority.

