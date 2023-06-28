Home States Odisha

Odisha: 3 killed, 8 injured during Lord Jagannath's chariot-pulling ritual

Meanwhile, the Rath Yatra Committee has blamed the authorities concerned with the power distribution company for the deaths and filed a complaint at the Koraput Sadar police station.

Published: 28th June 2023 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Lord Jagannath Temple Puri. (Express Photo)

Representational Image: Lord Jagannath Temple Puri. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PURI/KEONJHAR: At least three persons were killed and eight others injured in separate incidents in Odisha during Lord Jagannath's chariot-pulling ritual, officials said.

While two persons in Keonjhar district and one person in Koraput district were electrocuted to death as the chariots came in contact with a live electric wire, two others were injured in the incidents, they said.

The deceased were identified as Jugal Kishore Barik (45), Barun Giri (50) and Biswanath Nayak (22).

In Puri, six people, including policemen, were injured when the rope of a chariot snapped. They were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the Rath Yatra Committee has blamed the authorities concerned with the power distribution company for the deaths and filed a complaint at the Koraput Sadar police station.

Though it was earlier decided to stop the power supply during the pulling of chariots, the company did not oblige it, the committee said in the complaint.

"Inquiry is on to ascertain the circumstances in which the mishap occurred and necessary action will be taken," said Kiranbala Samal, Inspector-in-Charge of Koraput Sadar police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Chariot-pulling ritual
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp