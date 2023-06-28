Plaint against 5T secretary; Department of Personnel and Training writes to CS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of the campaign committee of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Bijay Patnaik on Tuesday wrote to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) seeking an inquiry into alleged violations of service conduct rules by 5T secretary VK Pandian.

In his letter, Patnaik, a retired chief secretary, said Pandian attends public meetings claiming he has been deputed by the chief minister to represent the latter in making announcements of grants. No serving officer is permitted under the conduct rules to represent a political functionary in a public meeting, the letter said. “Since the officer presently works as private secretary to the chief minister of Odisha, it is futile to expect the CM to take action against him for such violation of the rules,” he said.

BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi said the Centre has taken cognisance of the violation of AIS conduct rules by an officer in Odisha. Sarangi released a letter written by the under secretary of ministry of personnel, public grievances and pension Rupesh Kumar to the chief secretary, Odisha.

The letter said he has been directed to forward a complaint of June 24 along with a CD and pen drive from Sarangi and state BJP president Manmohan Samal against an IAS officer of Odisha cadre for action as appropriate.

