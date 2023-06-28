PM Modi’s wife offers prayers at Adapa mandap

Home States Odisha

The majestic chariots have been parked at Nakachana Dwara of Gundicha temple for the deities’ homeward journey.

Published: 28th June 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister’s wife Jashodaben visited the Gundicha temple on Tuesday and offered prayers to Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra at the Adapa mandap.

Jashodaben outside Gundicha
temple in Puri on Tuesday| Express

Away from the public glare, Jashodaben accompanied by her brother Ashok Modi and relatives, arrived at Puri on Monday night and stayed at the circuit house. After offering prayers at a local temple, she visited Gundicha temple when Sandhya darshan of the three deities was underway. Later in the day, she visited Shree Jagannath to offer prayers in the subsidiary shrines.

Similarly, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb and his family members visited the temple and performed puja at the Adapa mandap on the day. Sandhya darshan on the day was restricted till 5 pm in view of preparations for the Lords’ Bahuda Yatra on Wednesday. The majestic chariots have been parked at Nakachana Dwara of Gundicha temple for the deities’ homeward journey.

