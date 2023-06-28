Puri Gajapati visits Gundicha, Trinity’s Bahuda Yatra 

Home States Odisha

A devotee has reportedly provided about 250 kg silver which is being used to plate the doors made from Burma teak. Earlier, eight doors were silver plated. 

Published: 28th June 2023 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

The three chariots parked in front of Gundicha temple on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

PURI: Even though a few hours are left for the Trinity to return to the Sri Jagannath temple in Bahuda Yatra on Wednesday, in an unprecedented event, Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb along with his wife, daughters and staff reached the Gundicha temple for darshan of the deities on Tuesday. 

For Bahuda, the district administration has put all arrangements in place as the pilgrim town is throbbing with devotees. The three chariots have been stationed at the Nakachanadwar (exit gate of the Gundicha temple) to carry the Lords back. 

As per the schedule released by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the nitees (rituals) will begin at 4 am with Mangal Aarati, Mailum, Tadap Laagi, Abakash, Suryapuja which will be followed up by Rosahoma and offering of Khichdi bhog. By 7 am the deities will be prepared for the Pahandi after Chhenapatta and Bahuta kanta (the body armours) are fixed to them. Pahandi of the deities will begin by 12 noon and be completed by 2.30 pm. Chherapahanra service by Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb will be held between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm. The chariot pulling will begin at 4 pm, as per the SJTA release.

The three chariots stationed at Nakachanadwara for the Trinity’s return journey and Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb being taken into the Gundicha temple

On Tuesday, besides Gajapati and family, lakhs of devotees thronged Gundicha temple to have darshan of the Trinity on the Adapa Mandap. 

Senior servitors and research scholars said this was the first time in the temple's history that the King visited the temple for darshan. However, the temple administration arranged his visit as per protocol.  On the day, temple cooks had a tough time in preparing cooked prasad for a large number of devotees even as sandhya darshan continued till late in the evening. 

In the meantime, the silver clading work of the Simhadwar gate is steadily progressing under tight security and CCTV cover. The work is expected to be completed before the deities enter the temple during Niladri Bije,  said a temple official. 

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has also completed examining the sanctum sanctorum of Srimandir during the absence of the Trinity. They will present their inspection report to the statutory core committee which will be placed before the temple management committee.

