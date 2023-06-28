Home States Odisha

Students given Mid Day Meal under tree: ATR sought from admin

Locals alleged the veranda is being used as the motorcycle parking area for the school teachers while students are made to eat MDM under the tree. 

Mid day meals

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Chairperson, Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) Mandakini Kar has directed the collector, Jagatsinghpur, district education officer and district project coordinator, Samagra Shiksha to conduct an inquiry as to why school children are taking Mid Day Meal (MDM) under a tree in Tirtol block instead of the school. The officials have also been asked to submit an inquiry report and action taken report to the commission by July 10, 2023.

As per reports, students of  Sri Jagannath Bata Goswain UP School of Turukha village under Tirtol block were seen having MDM under a tree for the past one week. This school has classes upto VII with nearly 45 students on the roll. The school infrastructure has crumbled and its asbestos roof damaged.

Contacted, school headmistress Manasi Prava Satpathy said since the asbestos roof has been damaged we did not want the children to sit under the broken roof for their safety. That is why students are having MDM in open spaces.

