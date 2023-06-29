60 learning centres at panchayats in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to set up 60 panchayat learning centres, two each in 30 districts, to further boost the development process at the grassroots level. Announcing this on Wednesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said these will act as knowledge resource centres to improve the performance of panchayats. He also announced that local champion training programme will be organised for healthy competitions between the panchayats. The CM said satellite interactive terminals will be set up in 70 scheduled blocks in the state to facilitate distance education. The terminals will have 300-bed hostels, conference hall and satellite-based studio. The state institute of rural development (SIRD) will be responsible for infrastructure development in the terminal centres. Naveen also announced prize money for panchayati raj institutions for winning awards at the national level. Ganjam Zilla Parishad and Hinjilicut panchayat samiti, which stood first at the national level, will get `30 crore and `12 crore respectively. Kanjur and Sasan Ambagaon panchayats in Hinjili block, Kulda in Bhanjanagar and Ankuli in Patrapada block were given `2.25 crore each for winning second prize at the national level. Bonaigarh panchayat in Sundargarh district received `1 crore for securing third position.