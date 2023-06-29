Home States Odisha

Beaten up by Andhra Pradesh farmers, tribals lodge complaint

Sources said around six months back, some people of Kedarpur in Andhra Pradesh forcibly entered these tribal areas and began ploughing the agriculture land for cultivation.

Published: 29th June 2023 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

The tribal locals of Lauguda village during a meeting I EXPRESS

The tribal locals of Lauguda village during a meeting I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  The tribal residents of Lauguda village under Ramanaguda block of Rayagada district are a disgruntled lot after some people of Andhra Pradesh assaulted them when they resisted the neighbouring state’s encroachment bid. They have lodged a complaint at Ramanaguda police station and also threatened to stage a stir if no action is taken against the encroachers.

Sources said around six months back, some people of Kedarpur in Andhra Pradesh forcibly entered these tribal areas and began ploughing the agriculture land for cultivation. The villagers here apprised the matter to the local revenue officials but no action was taken. The AP encroachers allegedly began cultivating vegetables there. With no option left, the tribals waited for the harvesting season in the hope that they would get their land back after that. 

However, the encroachers returned again on Wednesday to plough the lands for the next round of cultivation. When resisted, they allegedly beat the villagers up.  Peeved, the tribals led by leader of Adivasi Sangharsh Morcha Tirupati Gamang reached the Ramanaguda police station and lodged a complaint.

Tirupati alleged that despite repeated complaints, the Odisha revenue officials turned a blind eye to their problems which encouraged the Andhra encroachers to frequently intrude their areas. “If the administration fails to address our problems and check such intrusion, the tribals would stage dharna in front of the tehsil office soon,” he threatened.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh farmers Assault Tribals
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp