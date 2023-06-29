BJD, BJP in war of words

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for Ekamra Prakalpa, the war of words between BJD and BJP over the `280 crore project continued on Wednesday.

While the Congress participated in the three-day celebrations for the foundation stone laying ceremony, the BJP stayed away from the event evoking a strong response from the BJD. Coming down heavily on BJP for allegedly conspiring to stop the project, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said people of Odisha know how a central minister and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi had worked against it.

Mohanty said BJP leaders have again started negative politics even after their attempt to scuttle the Ekamra project failed. When crores of people of Odisha have welcomed the steps taken by the CM to recreate the magnificence of the ancient heritage of Ekamra Kshetra, BJP leaders have started their old games again, he claimed.

Earlier, former Odisha BJP president Sameer Mohanty had asked the state government not to do politics over the Ekamra project and work for its protection. In the name of ‘bhumi pujan’ of the Ekamra project, more than 1,100-year-old heritage, culture and tradition should not be overlooked. Targeting the BJD over the issue, he said the party thought of beautifying the heritage area after remaining in power for 23 years.

