Home States Odisha

BJD, BJP in war of words

Even as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for Ekamra Prakalpa, the war of words between BJD and BJP over the `280 crore project continued on Wednesday.

Published: 29th June 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for Ekamra Prakalpa, the war of words between BJD and BJP over the `280 crore project continued on Wednesday.

While the Congress participated in the three-day celebrations for the foundation stone laying ceremony, the BJP stayed away from the event evoking a strong response from the BJD. Coming down heavily on BJP for allegedly conspiring to stop the project, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said people of Odisha know how a central minister and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi had worked against it.

Mohanty said BJP leaders have again started negative politics even after their attempt to scuttle the Ekamra project failed. When crores of people of Odisha have welcomed the steps taken by the CM to recreate the magnificence of the ancient heritage of Ekamra Kshetra, BJP leaders have started their old games again, he claimed.

Earlier, former Odisha BJP president Sameer Mohanty had asked the state government not to do politics over the Ekamra project and work for its protection. In the name of ‘bhumi pujan’ of the Ekamra project, more than 1,100-year-old heritage, culture and tradition should not be overlooked. Targeting the BJD over the issue, he said the party thought of beautifying the heritage area after remaining in power for 23 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Ekamra Prakalpa BJD BJP
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp