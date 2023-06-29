Home States Odisha

Cuttack Municipal Corporation lays stone for only two projects

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Wednesday could manage to lay the foundation stone for only two of the 19 projects reportedly due to problems at the sites.

Published: 29th June 2023 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Cuttack Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

Mayor Subhas Singh, CMC commissioner Nikhil Pawan Kalyan and Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammad Moquim laid the stone for the renovation of Saheed Bhawan and a kalyan mandap near Biju Bhawan at a cost of `3 crores and `1.80 crores respectively. The renovation work will be carried out by National Projects Construction Corporation. 

At its council meeting on Tuesday, the CMC authorities had announced conducting ‘bhumi puja’ and laying the foundation for 19 projects at a combined cost of `27.43 crores. However, they postponed the plan at the last moment and laid the stone for only two projects.

When asked about the change of plan, Mayor Singh said the foundation stone for the remaining 17 projects could not be laid due to the absence of local MLAs. Sources, however, said the MLAs were available but the civic body failed to execute its plan due to problems at some of the project sites. 

