Home States Odisha

Kujang BDO in soup for slapping commoner 

Kujang block development officer (BDO) Souymashree Panigrahi is in the eye of a storm following circulation of a video showing him slapping a common man in public. 

Published: 29th June 2023 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

BJYM activists lodge complaint at Kujang police station | Express

BJYM activists lodge complaint at Kujang police station | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Kujang block development officer (BDO) Souymashree Panigrahi is in the eye of a storm following the circulation of a video showing him slapping a common man in public. 

As per sources, one Durga Prasad Parida, 47, hailing from Jagannathpur village within Kujnag police limits had been demanding a house under the government scheme for long but in vain. Aggrieved with the local block officials, on Tuesday, he intercepted the BDO while he was going to office and charged him of being biased. Parida reportedly used filthy language while scolding the officer in public. Irked, Panigrahi slapped Parida in public view. However, the whole episode was recorded by onlookers and was finally up on social media.

As soon as the video went viral, collector Parul Patwari directed sub-collector Pradip Kumar Sahoo to conduct an inquiry. Contacted, Panigrahi agreed that Parida had been demanding a house under Indira Awas Yojana but the administration refused as the scheme has been abolished. “But Parida scolded me in filthy language in an inebriated condition which angered me and I slapped him,” said Panigrahi.

Meanwhile, the inquiry against the officer began on Tuesday evening. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has lodged an FIR against Panigrahi on Wednesday demanding his arrest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kujang BDO
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp