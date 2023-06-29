Home States Odisha

National Monument Authority drafts bylaws for Dhauli rock inscription

The rock inscription is surrounded by vegetation on all four sides. While the rock edicts are Centrally-protected, the Ashoka pillar and Dhauli Shanti Stupa are under the protection of a trust. 

Published: 29th June 2023 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

The Dhauli rock inscription | Express

The Dhauli rock inscription | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Monument Authority (NMA) under the Culture Ministry has come out with draft heritage bylaws for the Dhauli rock inscription of the edicts of Ashoka together with the stone-built shelter in front and the elephant sculpture immediately above it.

At present, the north and north-west direction of the monument is occupied by the Dhauli hills consisting of several monuments of archaeological and architectural importance while a few construction activities have come up in the south and east directions of the monument.

The bylaws that restrict and regulate constructions in prohibited and regulated areas of the monument, are aimed at keeping such constructions under check, said officials.  The rock inscription is surrounded by vegetation on all four sides. While the rock edicts are Centrally-protected, the Ashoka Pillar and Dhauli Shanti Stupa are under the protection of a trust. 

As per the BDA’s comprehensive development plan of 2023, the site has been placed under a special heritage zone and specified as protected monuments and precincts. Nearly 300 people visit Dhauli every day.

Dhauli contains many important relics of rock edicts of emperor Ashoka. These edicts are a series of inscriptions issued by the emperor himself during his reign. The NMA has sought objections from the public over the draft bylaws by July 21.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Monument Authority Dhauli rock inscription
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp