National Monument Authority drafts bylaws for Dhauli rock inscription

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Monument Authority (NMA) under the Culture Ministry has come out with draft heritage bylaws for the Dhauli rock inscription of the edicts of Ashoka together with the stone-built shelter in front and the elephant sculpture immediately above it.

At present, the north and north-west direction of the monument is occupied by the Dhauli hills consisting of several monuments of archaeological and architectural importance while a few construction activities have come up in the south and east directions of the monument.

The bylaws that restrict and regulate constructions in prohibited and regulated areas of the monument, are aimed at keeping such constructions under check, said officials. The rock inscription is surrounded by vegetation on all four sides. While the rock edicts are Centrally-protected, the Ashoka Pillar and Dhauli Shanti Stupa are under the protection of a trust.

As per the BDA’s comprehensive development plan of 2023, the site has been placed under a special heritage zone and specified as protected monuments and precincts. Nearly 300 people visit Dhauli every day.

Dhauli contains many important relics of rock edicts of emperor Ashoka. These edicts are a series of inscriptions issued by the emperor himself during his reign. The NMA has sought objections from the public over the draft bylaws by July 21.

