Orissa HC notice to Centre, state on apathy to Juang tribals

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notices to both the Centre and state government in response to a PIL which alleged that the Juang tribals living in Tumuni village under Sukinda block of mineral-rich Jajpur district remain deprived of basic facilities due to apathy of the authorities.

While issuing the notices on Tuesday, the division bench of Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho also directed the Jajpur collector to reply to the contentions in the petition by August 2. Social activist Mantu Das filed the petition while advocate Arfraaz Suhail made submissions on the petitioner’s behalf.

According to the petition, Tumuni village under Chingudipal panchayat is located in an extremely remote and inaccessible area in hilly terrain where 29-30 Juang families live without virtually no road connectivity and are left out from welfare schemes and easy access to healthcare facilities of the government. The villagers depend upon nearby ditches to meet their daily water needs. The life of the villagers is extremely miserable during summer season when most of the water bodies dry up.

While the nearest public health centre is situated at Kaliapani nearly 21 km away from the village, the locals have to travel nearly 4-5 km for their rations as the nearest fair price shop is located at a distance of 4-5 km at Naliabanda.

While the village does not have proper electricity, the nearest upper primary school at Nagada is 5-6 km from it. In 2016, solar panel was provided to the villagers under the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund. But now, the panel has become defunct. As a result, the villagers have to live without electricity, the petition said.

The petitioner further pointed out that the Juang tribe comes under Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs has enlisted several beneficial programmes for development of tribal groups under the category of PVTGs.

The programmes relate to livelihood, employment opportunities and economic development, education, health, safe drinking water, social security, housing, connectivity, supply of electricity, etc. But the Juang tribals of Tumuni village remain deprived of the benefits, the petition added.

