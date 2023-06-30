Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation wakes up as dengue cases rise

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With dengue raising its ugly head once again in the State Capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) seems to have woken up from slumber to sensitise communities and chalk micro-level action plan to fight the disease in the city.

On Thursday, the civic body launched a series of awareness programmes in residential and slum areas vulnerable to vector-borne disease, and conducted fogging and source reduction drives. At a meeting held by municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange, the zonal deputy commissioners, sanitation officials and health wing members were asked to draw ward-level plan to intensify source reduction activities.

An official from the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme (NVBDCP), however, admitted that some places have already turned into breeding grounds for the Aedes mosquitoes, that causes the viral infection, owing to inadequate source reduction measures. Around 22 cases of dengue were reported from Nayapalli area in the city, the official said, adding, the slum and residential areas in Niladri Vihar, Baramunda and Chandrasekharpur also remain vulnerable.

Sources said over 130 dengue cases have been reported in Khurda district of which around 85 are from the State Capital and its periphery. Most of the cases, however, have been reported in June. The NVBDCP official said around 30 of their volunteers will work with BMC officials in non-slum areas of the City to intensify the awareness and source reduction drive, while BMC teams along with ASHA and Anganwadi teams will visit slum areas to sensitise people from July 1.

BMC officials, on the other hand, said they have started reaching out to households in vulnerable areas asking them to keep their surroundings clean and not allow stagnant rainwater around their houses.

The meeting emphasised that BMC staff, doctors, health officers, sanitary inspectors, agencies, ward officers, Anganwadi workers, Asha workers, sanitation workers and other stakeholders will work collectively to fight the menace effectively.

