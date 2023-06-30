Clash after Bahuda Yatra: 5 injured, six arrested

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Tension flared up in the Subdega area of Talsara in Sundargarh district as two groups from different communities clashed after the completion of Bahuda Yatra on Wednesday evening.

At least five persons sustained injuries after being reportedly attacked by an armed group from the nearby Rasipatra village.

Police sources said the clash on Wednesday was a fallout og an incident during the Rath Yatra festival on June 20. During Rath Yatra, two youths of Subdega had taken shelter under the tarpaulins of some vendors to protect themselves from rain. However, the vendors raised objections and had an altercation with the duo. The issue was sorted out after intervention of the police.

However, during Bahuda Yatra on Wednesday, around 10 youths confronted the vendors over the past issue. The vendors informed their friends and relatives over the phone and soon a group from Rasipatra village armed with sharp weapons arrived at the spot on motorcycles and attacked the youths.

Following the clash, Talsara MLA Bhawani Shankar Bhoi reached the spot and held a discussion with the local shopkeepers. Subsequently, a mini-bandh was observed in Subdega on Thursday. The BJP MLA accused the group from Rasipatra village of disturbing the peace and tranquillity of the region and demanded stern action against those involved in the attack.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Sundargarh Himanshu Behera said complaints were received from both the warring sides. A local youth and five persons from Rasipatra have been arrested. Further investigation is underway and more arrests will be made, the SDPO added. At least five platoons of police force have been deployed in Subdega to prevent any untoward incident.

