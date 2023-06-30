Home States Odisha

Gang of 13 frauds arrested with Rs 5.74 lakh loot in Odisha

The gang members approached victims with the offer to sell genuine gold at cheaper rate and called them to a designated location.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Kalahandi police on Thursday arrested 13 members of a gang involved in luring people with cheap gold and later looting them. A cash of over Rs 5.74 lakh, genuine and fake gold ornaments and other items were seized from their possession. 

The gang members approached victims with the offer to sell genuine gold at cheaper rate and called them to a designated location. When the unsuspecting victims arrived, the accused looted them by brandishing weapons. 

Kalahandi SP Abhilash G said on June 16, some members of the gang approached a businessman of Saintala in Balangir district, who was planning to set up a jewellery shop, with the offer of selling gold ornaments in bulk at a nominal price. The victim agreed to purchase the total gold ornaments for Rs 13.05 lakh.

The victim was called to a secluded place near Bhawanipatna railway station where the armed gang members looted Rs 13.05 lakh cash from him. In the meantime, some of the accused persons posing as security personnel arrived at the spot and dispersed them.

The SP said among the 13 accused persons, three are from Saintala and 11 from Bhawanipatna. A sword, knife, telescopic baton, polycarbonate lathis, silver and Hanuman coins besides 14 mobile phones were seized from them. All the accused persons were produced in court.

Abhilash informed that a new case was registered in Bhawanipatna where the accused persons had looted Rs 5 lakh from another victim. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of the accused in other similar cases, he added. 

