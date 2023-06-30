Man faking as Army officer arrested in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Gopalpur police on Wednesday arrested an imposter for allegedly duping several unemployed youths with the promise of jobs. The accused was identified as Santosh Sethi of Nandigore village within Dharakote police limits in Ganjam district.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said Santosh was dismissed from the Army for long absence and indiscipline. He duped unemployed youths by promising jobs in the Defence sector. The victims did not suspect Santosh as his demand was less than Rs 20,000. They even believed the accused was an officer in the Army as he took them inside the Army Air Defence College at Golabandha.

One of the victims, Gouri Shankar Sethi of Gajapati Nagar in Berhampur, became suspicious after Santosh took his two-wheeler and disappeared. Gouri then lodged a complaint with Baidyanathpur police. Similarly, other victims who failed to contact Santosh after giving him money, also filed complaints in Kodala, Golanthara and Gopalpur police stations.

Santosh was nabbed from Gopalpur and during interrogation, he confessed to his crime. Police seized copies of Rajput Regiment Centre identity card, photos in Army uniform, the stolen two-wheeler and other items from him.

Health teams visit anthrax-hit village

Jeypore: Two medical teams rushed to Dumsil village in Koraput’s Narayanpatana block on Thursday to examine two tribals who were found with anthrax spores. Sources said 10 days back, villagers of Dumsil had consumed meat of two cattle suspected to be affected by anthrax. Subsequently, two tribals developed spores on their bodies. The health teams have collected samples from the affected persons and other villagers and are camping in the village. Koraput CDMO Arun Padhi said necessary medicines are being provided to the villagers.

